Modernica and Interscope Records Collaborate to Release Limited Edition ‘The Chronic’ Chairs in Celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip-hop music, furniture brand Modernica has partnered with record company Interscope Records to introduce a special edition Side Shell Eiffel Chair. Handmade by skilled craftsmen, this unique chair features a striking design element – the backrest is printed with the album cover of Dr. Dre’s iconic debut album “The Chronic”, released in 1992.

The Side Shell Eiffel Chair pays homage to the influential album that played a significant role in shaping the West Coast style and G-Funk music of the era. Songs such as “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang”, “Let Me Ride”, and “Lil’ Ghetto Boy” from “The Chronic” became classics, leaving a lasting impact on Hip-hop music.

The limited edition chair maintains the original ivory white base color that is reminiscent of the album’s cover. By incorporating the album’s artwork into the chair, Modernica and Interscope Records aim to celebrate the artistic and cultural contributions of Hip-hop music through this unique collaboration.

The special edition Chronic x Modernica Side Shell Eiffel Chairs are available for purchase at a price of $695. Fans and collectors can get their hands on these exclusive pieces by visiting Interscope’s website. With only a limited number of chairs available, Hip-hop enthusiasts and design lovers alike should act fast to secure their own piece of musical history.

This collaboration between Modernica and Interscope Records exemplifies the intersection of art, music, and design. By combining the elements of craftsmanship, iconic album artwork, and a renowned music label, these chairs provide a tangible connection between the worlds of furniture design and Hip-hop culture.

As Hip-hop continues to influence and shape various aspects of popular culture, Modernica and Interscope Records’ collaboration serves as a testament to the enduring impact of this genre. The Side Shell Eiffel Chair stands as a symbolic representation of the cultural impact of Hip-hop, making it a must-have for music lovers and design enthusiasts alike.

