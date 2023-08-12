2023 Harbin Asia-Pacific Rowing Masters Kicks Off with Over 300 Athletes

China News Service, Harbin – The 2023 Harbin Asia-Pacific Rowing Masters officially began on August 12th. A total of 22 teams from the Asia-Pacific region, consisting of more than 300 athletes, gathered in Harbin, known as the “City of Olympic Champions,” to compete in the wetlands of Lanhe Estuary.

The Asia-Pacific Rowing Masters, known for its long history and brand value, is one of the most prestigious rowing IP events in the region. This year marks the first time that China has hosted the Asia-Pacific Rowing Masters. The event is sponsored by the China Rowing Association and the Harbin Municipal People’s Government, organized by the Harbin Sports Bureau, and supported by the Hulan District People’s Government. The competition consists of high-level groups, masters groups, as well as youth and 4KM chase groups.

In line with the current circumstances, the competition has adopted an “online + offline” viewing and broadcasting mode. In addition to the rowing competitions, spectators can also enjoy thrilling water performances, including water trapeze and motorboat shows.

Tourists from across the country have flocked to Harbin to witness the high-level international rowing competition. Ms. Li, a tourist from Fujian, expressed her excitement and support for the athletes, saying, “This competition truly showcases the charm of sports. I have been cheering for the athletes throughout the event.”

The Harbin Asia-Pacific Rowing Masters is just one example of the flourishing water sports scene in the city. Harbin has seen a rise in various water sports activities, including sailing, windsurfing, dragon boat racing, and rubber boat racing, reflecting the deep integration of sports, tourism, culture, and economy.

This event demonstrates Harbin’s commitment to the “sports +” model, actively promoting the integration of culture, tourism, and sports. As the competition continues, tourists and locals alike are looking forward to more exciting matchups and memorable performances in the days to come.

