Kwango: 10 dead after the incursion of Mobondo militiamen in Ipongi

Ten people died and several houses burned following the incursion of Mobondo militiamen on Friday, August 11, in the village Ipongi, territory of Popokabaka (Kwango).

This provisional report is delivered this Saturday by the provincial government and civil society of Kwango.

According to the spokesperson for the Kwango provincial government, Adelard Nkisi, these assailants acted in retaliation for the arrest, by the population of the village of Fama Kalonga, of the militia leader who had been transferred to Kenge where he is being interviewed.

« We learn that it is in retaliation for the arrest of their “colonel” who is with us here in Kenge on instructions, these Mobondo militia set fire to several houses in the Ipongi village in the popokabaka, and the provisional toll of people killed by beatings bullets and machete blows, amounted to 10 and several other people tied up “, he said.

Adelard Nkini claims to have made arrangements to send defense and security forces to Ipongi to restore security in Ipongi.

He says he fears for the lives of people still tied up by Mobondo militiamen.

This information is confirmed by the vice-president of the civil society of Kwango who proposes holding a dialogue with the Mobondo militia in order to put an end to this insecurity.

The curfew has been in force in Kwango for a few months, and for the moment it goes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. following the insecurity caused by this militia.

