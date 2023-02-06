Listen to the audio version of the article

«I won’t tell you how and maybe I don’t know either, but Genius will also evolve: it’s “only” four years old, but we need to give it new energy»: said Remo Ruffini, CEO of Moncler, in an interview with Sole 24 Ore last September had anticipated the evolution of the Genius project. Launched in 2018 as a program of collaborations with artists and creatives, Genius will become a “platform for co-creation between different sectors”: this is how the note released by the company reads, which will make the new Genius course known in detail with a special event at Olympia London on February 20, during the British capital’s Fashion Week.

So far, names such as Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, JW Anderson, Craig Green, Simone Rocha have taken part in Genius, proposing collaborations that have also revolutionized the traditional seasonal calendar, with the launch of monthly collections and a continuous flow of new projects: «The platform will explore the boundaries of creativity with a vision that goes beyond fashion to inspire the infinite possibilities of creation between Art, Design, Entertainment, Music, Sport and Culture – continues Moncler’s note -. With The Art of Genius event, Moncler presents the creatives, their concepts and their collections in a single location. Each “co-creator” will infuse the energy of their brand into the world of Genius by offering immersive experiences resulting from a strong creative vision. The Art of Genius celebrates the emotional power and beauty of creativity».

The protagonists of the London event will therefore be the projects developed with music stars such as Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams, but also automotive brands such as Mercedes Benz; again, the streetwear brand Palm Angels, founded by Francesco Ragazzi, Frgmt by Hiroshi Fujiwara, adidas originals, the sneaker designer Salehe Bembury (who had already posted a prototype of a shoe designed with Moncler on Instagram in November) and Roc Nation by Jay-Z, the American rapper’s entertainment agency. Furthermore, Moncler has also invited the designer Rick Owens to the event, who will present the Moncler + Rick Owens collection.

“The Art of Genius” will also be open to the public: tickets are available after registering on Moncler.com, and the event will also be broadcast live on the site, where users can register to access exclusive content.