“MonclerMonclerThe origins of the book began in my childhood winters in New York.At that time, MonclerMonclerThe clothes I dreamed of but were out of reach.It became the extraordinary vision that I pursued.

Today, the collection fulfills my childhood wish with a shocking design language.”——Alicia Keys

Moncler and Alicia Keys jointly launched the Moncler x Alicia Keys joint series, leading people to voyage for their dreams. The Moncler x Alicia Keys collection is inspired by New York and presented to dreamers from around the world. This series combines loose fit and avant-garde color matching in the 90s, highlighting the vitality, coolness and optimism of the city. Alicia Keys’ design style is eclectic, combining the aesthetic concepts of womenswear and menswear to create a casual and unisex design series.

For Alicia Keys, New York in its heyday was a place where hard work could make dreams come true, especially in Manhattan in the late 1990s, when people’s hearts were full of eager anticipation for the new century, and colorful street styles were formed accordingly. This Moncler x Alicia Keys joint series directly takes this as the aesthetic pillar, showing passionate and strong colors: green, red and Alicia Keys favorite purple combined with oversized sportswear version, with nylon bucket hat, cropped suspender top and tight T-shirt T-shirt, fully display the youthful confidence and unabashed sex appeal.

The series of advertising blockbusters are also ingenious, interpreting the interweaving and collision of two perspectives. The first perspective was shot by Ibrahem Hasan, focusing on the source of inspiration in New York, with the local iconic skyline as the background, and invited many creative people to perform it in a real way. In Alicia Keys’ view, New York’s creative community is a precious resource for the city, so she seeks out young artists from a large number of talents, and together tells the story of dreamers in the new era. Among them are poets, actors, musicians and singer-songwriters, these “New Yorkers” who are waiting to show their talents. Alicia Keys and her friends galloped over New York skyscrapers, using visual elements as a metaphor for the process of striving, pursuing and surpassing dreams. The second group of perspectives was shot by photographer Laura Jane Coulson, who captured Alicia Keys’ personality characteristics with a series of snapshots and colorful portraits, showing her unique personality as a designer.

Alicia Keys realized her dream in New York and took the lead in presenting her latest collection at the Moncler The Art Of Genius show held at London Fashion Week, presenting a fresh style. On the day of the event, Alicia Keys teamed up with London music rookies Little Simz and Cleo Sol to bring an unforgettable live performance, highlighting the essence of the creative community of the series. Alicia Keys believes that female artists are representatives of creativity, strength and excellence, and they are also ideal candidates for the first-time interpretation of this joint series.

The Moncler x Alicia Keys joint series will be on sale at Net-a-Porter on March 22, and then will be available at Moncler’s designated stores, Moncler’s official WeChat Mini Program and Moncler on March 23 Chinese official website moncler.cn.