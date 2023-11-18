Call for applications for starting scholarship 2024 music and performing arts – mica

Under the title Starting Scholarships 2024, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport is offering a total of 35 scholarships for young artists in the areas of music and performing arts.

Purpose/intention:

The starting grants represent recognition and support for the work of young, professional artists. They are intended to promote artistic development and make it easier to enter the Austrian and international art scene.

Target group:

Eligible to apply are professional, freelance artists with completed artistic training, who have Austrian citizenship or have their permanent residence in Austria (confirmation of registration) and those after December 31, 1988 have been born. The application from students can not. Anyone enrolled at a university/technical college (at the time of application) is excluded from applying. At least two high-profile projects (productions/concerts) must have already been realized independently of a training institution. Furthermore, people who have already received a starting scholarship (regardless of the field) are excluded. Artists who have already been awarded a state or foreign scholarship for 2024

cannot be considered for another scholarship at the same time. Projects with a predominantly commercial nature, educational projects, projects with amateurs and amateurs, projects within the framework of training courses and projects with primarily socio-cultural concerns are not supported. A discussion of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is desired (https://sdgs.un.org/goals) and will be used by the jury as an additional selection criterion.

Number of scholarships:

a total of 35 scholarships in the field of music and performing arts

Scholarship duration:

Duration 6 months each. The project must be started after the end of the submission period, but still in 2024.

Scholarship amount:

Endowed with EUR 9,000.00 each

Single parent:

An increased scholarship is available if the applicant receives family allowance for at least one child at the time of application and does not live in a partnership (marriage, cohabitation, registered partnership) for the period of the scholarship applied for. Confirmation of receipt of family allowance must be presented as proof of care obligations. If they are awarded a scholarship, single parents will receive a scholarship amount increased by EUR 200.00 per month. The single parent form must be filled out and enclosed.

Submission deadline:

Submissions are possible now, the submission deadline ends on February 15, 2024. Early submission is recommended.

Submission:

All documents must be submitted in German and by email.

The application must contain:

Completely completed and signed application form for start-up scholarships, which can be printed out using forms, information sheets for funding for art and culture (bmkoes.gv.at). Sign this

Application form using e-signature (e.g. Cell phone signature/citizen card), which confirms the accuracy of the information and declares agreement with the tender conditions. If necessary, supplemented by the “Declaration on the consideration of the single parent bonus” see forms, information sheets for funding for art and culture (bmkoes.gv.at) as well as confirmation of receipt of family allowance.

If you do not have a cell phone signature, you can also send the application form by post to the BMKÖS, Dept. IV/A/2, Concordiaplatz 2, 1010 Vienna (the date of the postmark applies, no later than February 15, 2024).

Information about the planned work project during the term of the scholarship (maximum 2 pages) Curriculum vitae in tabular form with date of birth, place of birth, information about citizenship and information about education (university) and previous artistic activity Graduation certificate Current registration confirmation Documentation of previous work: e.g. scores (max. two ), sound and video examples, links to material published on the Internet with particular attention to the projects that have already been published. Information about artistic career goals

Application documents by email:

The subject line should include:

The size of the email must not exceed 10 MB.

All documents must be submitted by email to the appropriate address:

An application is only possible in one of the advertised sectors. Applications that do not comply formally cannot be considered.

Award:

The scholarships will be awarded based on suggestions from independent juries during selection meetings, probably in March 2024. Only complete applications will be submitted to the juries. Applications that are not submitted on time or with incomplete documents cannot be considered. All applicants will be informed of the result in writing.

It is expressly pointed out that there is no justification for the jury’s suggestions for starter grant submissions.

Proof:

By accepting the scholarship, the scholarship holders undertake to submit a detailed report, including documentation, about the activity carried out to Department IV/A/2 no later than three months after the scholarship expires.

Please direct any queries to:

Mag. John URGENT

Tel.: +43 1 716 06 – 851025

E-Mail: [email protected]

The tender can also be viewed at https://www.bmkoes.gv.at/kunst-und-kultur/service-kunst-und-kultur/kunst-und-kultur-ausrichtenen.html.

