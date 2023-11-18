Emergency power generator Ecoflow Smart Generator in the test: gasoline and gas instead of solar

If you need energy far from the power grid or in the event of a power outage, you need a mobile power storage device such as a power station (best list) or, better yet, an inverter that produces electricity using fuel or photovoltaics. The manufacturer Ecoflow, which is primarily known for its mobile solar power plants, is now rounding off its portfolio with a power generator with a hybrid combustion engine.

The Smart Generator is a hybrid power generator that works with both gasoline and gas. However, unlike classic emergency generators, additional smart functions and a special connection are available here. The device fits seamlessly into the Ecoflow product universe, not just in terms of design.

In the test we will clarify how the Ecoflow Smart Generator performs in practice and what differentiates it from other hybrid inverters.

Equipment & scope of delivery



The black and gray inverter comes to the customer safely packaged, without any lubricants or fuel. The design of the hybrid power generator, which measures around 60 x 30 x 48 cm and weighs just under 29 kg, is clearly based on the manufacturer’s power stations. The rectangular plastic housing is at least somewhat mobile thanks to the carrying handles on the front and back. In addition to the inverter and instructions, the scope of delivery includes a five-meter-long cable for connecting to a power station, an oil filling funnel and a gas hose. Screwdrivers and hex keys are also included.

At first glance, it could also be a Delta series power storage unit if it weren’t for the conspicuous gasoline filler neck on the top, the small exhaust on the back and the choke and rope starter on the left side of the housing. Right next to it, hidden behind a flap, is the plug-in connection for LPG bottles with liquid gas.

On the front, in addition to some ventilation slots, there is the status display, the start button, warning LEDs for carbon monoxide and low oil level as well as a button for activating the WLAN module. Below that on the left is a connection for connecting to an Ecoflow power station and the 230-volt Schuko socket. The ground connection is located between the two boxes, which are protected by plastic flaps.

The right side of the housing can be opened after loosening two safety screws in order to refill the recommended engine oil (SAE SJ 10W-40). After removing the cover, a direct view of the four-stroke engine with a displacement of 79.7 cm³ is possible. Its tank holds four liters, which means the inverter can be operated for around three and a half hours and provides around 5.4 kWh during this time.

Alternatively, the hybrid inverter also works with liquid gas. To do this, a conventional gas bottle, such as that found on a gas grill or campsite, is connected to the smart generator using the hose provided. According to the manufacturer, a standard LPG tank is sufficient for up to 20 kWh.

Technical data



The Smart Generator continuously supplies up to 1800 watts from a 230-volt socket – at least when used with gasoline. When using gas, the power is reduced to 1600 watts. But this also means that the inverter is sufficiently equipped for power-hungry consumers. What’s really exciting is the special power station connection on the inverter. This has the task of charging the solar generators Ecoflow Delta Pro (test report), Delta Max or Delta 2 Max (test report) when there is no sun shining. And this works completely automatically thanks to the WiFi connection and app. More about this in the practical part.

Practical test



Before we start the practical test, we first have to take the generator outside. Indoor use would be life-threatening due to the exhaust fumes. To be on the safe side, Ecoflow has also equipped its inverter with a carbon monoxide alarm. If the installation site is not ventilated enough and carbon monoxide accumulates, the inverter will register this. In the test, we simply placed a large cardboard box over the generator. After a few moments you will hear a beep and the inverter will switch off. In addition, the co-warning LED lights up and an error message is displayed. This also appears on the display of the connected power station.

Before the first Installation However, some preparations must first be made. First, the engine oil must be topped up and the small starter battery inside must be connected. Now either the petrol tank is filled up or a gas bottle is connected. We also connect the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max power station (test report).

Now the generator is ready to start. After pressing the power button, the status display lights up and shows the fuel level in percent, the expected remaining running time, the previous operating hours and the current output power. None of this is available with the classic hardware store inverter. The warning light for the oil level and the automatic temperature monitoring are also not a given.

Photo series – Smart Generator from Ecoflow

The hybrid inverter Ecoflow Smart Generator

The Smart Generator is started via the electric starter (button on the front), with the manual rope starter or conveniently via the app. Even more practical, however, is the automatic switch-on, which automatically starts the inverter as soon as the capacity of the connected power station falls below a previously set threshold. In our case, we set the generator to start automatically when the Delta Pro’s capacity falls below 20 percent.

Since we don’t need full capacity for emergencies, the generator should only charge the power station up to 80 percent. The adjustable values ​​for automatic start are between zero and 30 percent and for shutdown between 50 percent and 100 percent. In our opinion, this automation is the biggest advantage over classic hybrid inverters. In addition, the connected power station is charged directly via direct current and not via a 230-volt socket. This eliminates the need to go through the internal inverter, which makes the charging process much more efficient.

The generator socket also works when the power station is connected, but the maximum 1800 watts are then divided between the 230 volt connection and the power storage. The priority is on the socket, the rest of the power flows into the power station.

Now to another important point, volume. According to the manufacturer, when the engine is running, the generator reaches up to 93 dB, which in reality is unpleasantly loud. Even at a distance of seven meters, between 56 and 67 dB reach your ears. The Smart Generator is by no means quiet. Compared to other inverters, especially those with two-stroke engines, the noise level is still tolerable. In emergencies, the volume only plays a minor role, but we are happy that we only have to turn on the generator during the day and can rely on the whisper-quiet power station in the evening.

Preis



The smart generator normally costs just under 1,300 euros. The hybrid inverter is currently available for 900 euros. A high price for an inverter, but justified given the additional functions.

Conclusion



The Ecoflow Smart Generator is the perfect addition for anyone who already owns an expandable power station from the manufacturer. Thanks to the automatic switch-on, no other inverter is as suitable for a self-sufficient island solution. Apart from the design and the sufficiently high performance, we like the integrated carbon monoxide alarm, the oil level control and the fact that you can use both petrol and gas.

However, if you only look at the output power, the smart generator is expensive. If you forgo monitoring via app and the interface to the power station, you can get other hybrid inverters starting at 500 euros.

