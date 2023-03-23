8BitDo includes Pro 2, SN30 Pro, SN30 Pro+, SN30 Pro Android version, Lite SE, and Orion True Wireless Handle PC version, a total of 6 handle products, which can officially support iPhone, iPad and Apple TV! Coupled with the original Mac support, it can be said that it fully supports Apple’s ecosystem! Continue reading The ultra-retro 8BitDo joystick series officially supports iPhone / iPad / Apple TV / Mac! Report content.



▲Image source: 8BitDo

The ultra-retro 8BitDo joystick series officially supports iPhone / iPad / Apple TV / Mac!

As for 8BitDo’s joystick handle products, I believe that everyone should know this brand’s products from the fact that they played with the mini Super Nintendo and other replica game consoles to play a new generation of joysticks. However, no matter whether you can support the Apple products in your hand or not, you start because you think their products are too cute. It is still true that it has not yet started because it cannot widely support Apple systems other than Android, Mac and the so-called Yusanjia game consoles.

From now on, with a simple firmware update, 8BitDo includes Pro 2, SN30 Pro, SN30 Pro+, SN30 Pro Android version, Lite SE, Orion True Wireless Handle PC version, a total of 6 handle products, and can officially support iPhones , iPad and Apple TV! Coupled with the original Mac support, it can be said that it fully supports Apple’s ecosystem! Friends who are deeply involved in the Apple ecosystem and want to buy a joystick to play Apple Arcade can also consider this brand.

“It’s been a long time, good news for Apple users. The latest system updates released by Apple iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV now support 6 types of Babitang handles, including Pro 2, SN30 Pro, SN30 Pro+, and SN30 Pro Android version , Lite SE, Orion true wireless handle PC version. All App Store games, software, and Apple Arcade games that support the handle can use the 8bitang handle.” The official said that since iOS 16.3, Apple will officially support 8bitang Bitang’s several handle joystick products are quite distinctive in shape and function.

The advantage of obtaining official system support is that compared with the general three-party joystick, it will be simulated as a host handle such as Xbox to connect with iOS / iPadOS / tvOS / macOS. 8BitDo will directly display the name of the handle when pairing, which can be said to add a lot of cool points! In addition, the official also announced that their Orion True Wireless PC version will officially unlock the hidden Dinput Bluetooth support after the new 2.0 firmware on the official website. It can be directly connected to Android and iOS to play games that natively support handlebars.

▲Image source: 8BitDo

Friends who have already purchased 8BitDo support joysticks can go to the official website to download the latest firmware to unlock the full support (portal) of the Apple ecosystem this time. It should be noted that if you want to connect the joystick with a cable, you will need a Mac and an iPad that supports USB-C to support it (it should be that only Lightning products cannot be connected with a cable). However, at this stage, the Apple system is still unable to provide motion and vibration support for the handle. Finally, if you want to change the function of the buttons separately, you can refer to the simple operation instructions below (see here for the detailed Q&A):

* iOS: Settings – General – Game Controllers

* iPadOS: Settings – General – Game Controllers

* macOS: System Settings – Game Controllers

* tvOS: Settings – Remotes and Devices – Bluetooth

Further reading:



Why would Microsoft want to push the Xbox Mobile Store to iOS and Android platforms? (Editor’s opinion)

