There are 10 symptoms that tell us if it’s possible that Alzheimer’s is developing: if there are, it’s better to understand something immediately.

It is one of the most traumatic diseases and capable of upsetting the lives of those who suffer from it and those who are close to the patient himself. It is the disease of Alzheimera progressive disease that damages the brain and in the long run involves the use of thought, the memory: the independence of everyday life is undermined, also because the more one goes on, the more assistance is needed. After a few years, in fact, it will be difficult to recognize loved ones and face even the seemingly simplest things.

To date, the sick are about 55 million all over the world, while in Italy the numbers reach around 1.2 million. According to Ansa estimates, in 2030 there will be 1.6 million Italians affected. Scientists tell us that most cases affect older people, come on 60 to 80 years oldbut it can also happen that it begins to manifest itself even in a longer period youth. The first symptoms of Alzheimer’s they are very different and can change from patient to patient subjectively. Despite this, it is possible to trace some common symptoms that you need to pay attention to in order to recognize the very first symptoms of Alzheimer’s early.

How to start recognizing Alzheimer’s

To date, there is no test that can guarantee an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, but there are several clues that should set off an alarm bell. The good news is that there is a set of rules to go by when figuring out whether to worry or not.

Let’s start with the most intuitive one: the memory loss, when it compromises the working capacity or the management of everyday life. Difficulty in daily activities, maybe if it prevents the scheduling of any event. Language problems which provoke the possibility of following a conversation with attention and simplicity. And then again: disorientation in time and place, difficulty with abstract thinking, right thing in wrong place, changes in mood or behavior, personality changes, lack of initiative. All signs that should make us worry because they are indicative that something is starting to go wrong. As can be guessed, these are quite recognizable signs because, for example, the patient begins to have no desire to participate and continue the life he had before, or he carries out anomalous attitudes or radically changes his mood too frequently even in the same day. If there is this concern, therefore, it is advisable to consult a doctor, perhaps a specialized neurologist.

