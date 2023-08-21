Moon Coven – Sun King

For Moon Coven After three Stoner Doom albums, it was time for a change. In addition to personnel changes, the band from Malmö prepared to dare something new musically. Although the basic framework remains, much more psychedelic sounds now literally take over the proverbial reins. Latent madness and expansive soundscapes accompany „Sun King“which was recorded entirely in-house and brought with it the much-welcomed creative freedom that had been hoped for.

You don’t overthrow everything, but you try – with great success – to bring in a breath of fresh air. The opening “Wicked Words In Gold They Wrote” still shows classic riffs, but thinks them a bit outside the box. Playful fluffiness rises from the Stoner Doom thicket, well dosed, but successively taking the lead. Several longer interludes offer high entertainment value, especially in the dreamy second half. In comparison, the following “Seeing Stone” seems to use more familiar sounds, but lets pleasantly ominous threats swim along. The stuttering exit looking for its own identity is great cinema.

How Moon Coven gradually develop their own sound has a high entertainment value. Certain Sabbath riffs are simply part of it, as “Guilded Apple” shows well, but the small repetitions and big loops make a lot. At some point, small psych outliers set in again, carrying purple clouds and dreamwalking there. The leaden heaviness of “Behold The Serpent”, on the other hand – at least initially – docks on to old Doom wisdom before the alienation sends it into expansive realms and meanders there. The concluding “The Lost Color”, which fakes a sprint and then psych-proggs through space and time, is also enjoyable.

Under no circumstances do the Swedes throw everything overboard, but neither do they stick to old patterns. Instead, “Sun King” chooses the golden mean, which is still located in the broad Stoner Doom environment, but deals worlds more freely with such labels and concepts. The well-dosed use of psychedelic rides puts you in a good mood and penetrates into spheres that you would not have expected. Strong riffs, interesting form, exciting atmosphere: Moon Coven swim freely and present their strongest record to date.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/25/2023

Available from: Ripple Music (Bertus)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mooncoven

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

