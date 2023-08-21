New series starts before Christmas

Percy Jackson will be implemented as a series. It starts at the end of December – we summarize all the information known so far.

Percy Jackson is one of the most successful fantasy book series in the world. The associated works have been sold more than 180 million times. In the past there were also two feature films that wanted to bring the story to the big screen. However, it didn’t work that well. On the imdb rating platform, both parts were able to clear less than 6 out of 10 possible stars.

Now Disney dares a new attempt – in the form of a series. “Percy Jackson – The Series” (in English Percy Jackson and the Olymps) is said to have learned from the mistakes of the films and this time is more based on the book templates. To ensure that, the author Rick Riordan is heavily involved in the production.

Now Disney has not only released a first teaser, but also revealed when the series will be shown on its own streaming platform. The starting signal will be given on December 20, 2023 at Disney +. Perfect for spending a few relaxing Christmas evenings on the couch. At the start there is a double episode to see. Then it continues on a weekly basis.

The series tells the fantastical story of 12-year-old modern-day demigod Percy Jackson, who is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With the help of his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on the adventure of a lifetime to find him and restore order to Olympus.

The three main characters are played by Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood). In addition, there are some more, some less well-known guest stars. We have included the teaser with a first preview of what awaits us from December in the article above.

