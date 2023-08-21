Home » Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood Prepare for Hurricane Hilary
Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood Prepare for Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary continues to make its way closer to California as a Category 3 hurricane.

We’re keeping a close eye on the storm itself as well as how Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood are preparing themselves for the hurricane. Here’s what the parks are currently saying about operating during the storm.

Natasha Chen of CNN has shared some important information via her X (formerly known as Twitter) account about Disneyland’s operations.

At this time, Disneyland is planning to remain openbut entertainment and outdoor attractions will be affected by the heavy rain and wind. However, the Disneyland app and/or Cast Members in the park will notify them of any changes during the day.

As for Universal Hollywoodthey also say they plan to remain openbut the safety of their employees and guests is their top priority, so they suggest guests check their website or call their hotline, 800-864-8377for the most recent updates before visiting.

As of Saturday, August 19th, Southern California is under a tropical storm warning meaning that tropical storm conditions are possible in the next 36 hours. This is the first-ever tropical storm warning issued for Southern California, according to the National Hurricane Center.

We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop as the hurricane makes landfall later today and moves across the state as the weekend progresses, so stay tuned to AllEars.

Here’s everything we know about Hurricane Hilary so far — stay tuned to this post with all the up-to-date details

Have you ever been to Disney during severe weather? Tell us in the comments.

