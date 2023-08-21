Home » Art and design come together in Alexandre Birman’s Fall 23 collection – MONDO MODA
Art and design come together in Alexandre Birman’s Fall 23 collection – MONDO MODA

The union between purpose and inspiration was the starting point for the Fall 23 collection by Alexander Birman. The pieces celebrate the encounter between art and design, inviting women to take this artistic atmosphere into their wardrobe.

Alexandre Birman Fall 2023 @ disclosure

Preserving the brand’s identity with the presence of the Clarita bow, the first entry in the collection introduces two versions of the Slim Clarita model: the flat and the flare at 85mm. Both have the “lace up”, and the modern footprint meets the classic, creating a unique perspective of what art can be.

Alexandre Birman Fall 2023 @ disclosure

Still with the Clarita bow, the collection features the new classic ballerina flat, the round toe Chelsea 60 boot, the Clarita Combat tractor boot and the new asymmetrical Clarita Boot, as well as leather loafers and suede slides.

Alexandre Birman Fall 2023 @ disclosure

Glam is present in the collection through the Lucy 85 maxi buckle sandals and in the Judy and Lupita models, in the greatest old hollywood style.

Alexandre Birman Fall 2023 @ disclosure

The design and strong artistic presence are imprinted not only on the new pieces in the collection, but also on the campaign, which is set against modernist and contemporary design furniture from the Cultural Heritage collection.

Alexandre Birman Fall 2023 @ disclosure

This atmosphere also matches the mid-century modernist architecture present in the furniture of the recently opened Casa Birman.

Alexandre Birman Fall 2023 @ disclosure

