I haven't celebrated since the 1950s, when we almost conquered Wembley, the jubilant Rada cringes. Tanks were also etched in his memory

Happy birthday to Mr. Coach. Dukla Prague football players defeated Jihlava at the weekend and replaced them at the top of the second league table. The win came at the perfect time as a gift to Petr Rado. The experienced coach turns 65 on Monday, his birthday is on August 21. “The last time I celebrated my fiftieth birthday, since then it’s no longer worth it,” laughs the former coach of the national team, who is the record holder of the Czech league with 442 matches as a head coach.

