He was the captain of Juve’s last European victory and the Juventus fans could not but reserve a special memory for Gianluca Vialli, who passed away at the age of 58 due to pancreatic cancer. Before the match against Udinese, banners, flags and shirts from the 1996 Champions League were displayed at the Allianz Stadium. Then, a touching minute of silence and the reading of the letter written by former teammate Gianluca Pessotto. Watch the video with the most beautiful photos of the event