Morales gave his space as winner in the Jujuy governor elections

07/05/2023

The governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, gave the victory of his space in the provincial governor’s elections for granted tonight and said that with more than 40 percent of the tables scrutinized by his prosecutors, the candidate of Cambia Jujuy, Carlos Sadir, achieved 48.2 percent of the votes.

From the campaign center of the official space located in a hotel on the outskirts of the Jujuy capital, the head of the UCR spoke in the company of leaders of Together for Change such as Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Martín Lousteau and Mario Negri, among others.

