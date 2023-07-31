the four changes proposed by a pre-candidate for deputy for Río Negro

“Modernize labor laws” It is one of the objectives presented by the pre-candidate for national deputy for Together for Change of Río Negro, Sergio Capozzi, for an eventual management in Congress.

The applicant on the list headed by Patricia Bullrich is a lawyer specialized in this area and recalled that the need to update current regulations is prevailing, because “The Labor Contract Law was enacted in 1974while most of the Collective Agreements are close to being fifty years old”.

In this sense, the leader raised four central proposals, which in his opinion would contribute to improving the current scenario, where informality and lack of legal certainty threaten the development of registered employment.

As detailed in a statement, the first change that he would seek to bring to the lower house would be for SMEs to have a different regime from large companies. “There will be collective agreements by company, with standard models and inalienable minimum conditions”, he assured.

He also proposed that “Those who receive a social plan can continue collecting the benefit during a period that will vary according to the different circumstances and that those who hire them are exempt from contributing to Social Security”.

Regarding the indemnities due to dismissal, Capozzi stated that “the worker and employer contribute to a fund managed by Anses which, when the relationship ends for any reason, will be freely available to the worker. And if the fund does not reach the value currently in force by law, the employer will contribute the difference”.

Finally, the pre-candidate proposes to modify the Labor Risk Law, to “attend to prevention and not to the repair of the damages caused by illnesses or accidents”.

“Almost half of the workers are registered irregularly, are in the black or appear as monotributistas. This implies that they do not have the necessary protection and, in many cases, not even retirement contributions,” Capozzi analyzed..

Capozzi argued that “if we manage to get each SME to incorporate a worker, unemployment will be history.”





