The winner of Haapsalu’s inclusive budget will be announced tomorrow

The vote for the Haapsalu inclusive budget is led by the establishment of a low adventure park in Krahviaeda.

The vote on the inclusive budget ends at noon on Tuesday. On Monday at four o’clock, 195 townspeople had cast their votes, the majority of whom, 110, wanted the low adventure trail to Krahviaeda.

In second place was the construction of an outdoor gym in Uuemõisa with a bench table, with 66 votes. The final construction of the slackline low adventure park in the Haapsalu elementary school yard has received 19 votes.

11 proposals were submitted to Haapsalu’s inclusive budget, of which only three were voted on. According to the city government, the rest of the proposals were more expensive than planned or could not be completed this year.

You can cast your vote in the Volis environment until Tuesday.

