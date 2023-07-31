Home » ELN orders cessation of actions against public forces
News

ELN orders cessation of actions against public forces

by admin
ELN orders cessation of actions against public forces

All the protocols are available for it to start the ceasefire between the Military Forces and the ELNthus it was confirmed by part of that guerrilla after the maximum ELN Commander Antonio García, so expressed through a statement.

In a video, the guerrilla leader gives the instruction to suspend all kinds of offensive attacks against the public forces, this is done to start the bilateral ceasefire that has been agreed with the National Government.

Also read: What comes for Nicolás Petro after the legalization of his capture

“The Central Command of the National Liberation Army orders all its structures to suspend offensive operations against the Armed Forces, the Police and the security agencies of the Colombian State,” García announced.

This statement issued by the Central Command of the ELN is expected to be comply for 180 daysas agreed to begin in the month of August, in this way, the next cycle of peace talks that are held with that illegal armed group is also being considered.

“We call on all the commanders and combatants of the National Liberation Army (ELN) to rigorously comply with this agreed Ceasefire, in addition to keeping the entire defense system in place to protect and preserve the security and integrity of the force, as well as their territories,” said the ELN leader.

See also  Parex Resources suspends activities in Arauca

You may also like

How to service management (part 3) – now...

In a Costa Rican river a crocodile kills...

The alliance between pre-candidates of the Historical Pact...

Xi Jinping Congratulates “Model Airborne Troop Company” Ahead...

Lying at work: what is allowed and what...

Oppenheimer suffers a 44% box office drop during...

Capture of Nicolás Petro and Day Vázquez was...

Wacken in the blog: Campsites not passable –...

Ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica will...

Thousands Attend the 34th Anniversary of The Great...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy