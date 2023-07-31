Golden Boot race tracker: 2023 Women’s World Cup top scorers

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway and we’ve already seen some magnificent goals from the world‘s top goalscorers. But which player will end the tournament with the most goals and take home the illustrious Golden Boot?

Let’s take a look at the leading goalscorers of the tournament so far.

Hinata Miyazawa, Japan — 4Sophie Roman Haug, Norway — 3Amanda Ilestedt, Sweden — 3Ary Borges, Brazil — 3Stephanie Catley, Australia — 2Hayley Raso, Australia — 2Tanaka Mina, Japan — 2Ueki Riko, Japan — 2Linda Caicedo, Colombia — 2Fridolina Rolfo, Sweden — 2Lindsey Horan, United States — 2Sophia Smith, United States — 2Alexandra Popp, Germany — 2Jennifer Beautiful Fuentes, Spain — 2Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer, Spain — 2Mary Fowler, Australia — 1Melissa Herrera, Costa Rica — 1Lushomo Mweemba, Zambia — 1Martha Tembo, Zambia — 1Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway — 1guro Reiten, Norway — 1Ibtassim jraidi, Morocco — 1lyson swaby, Jamaica — Jamaica — 1wendie renard, 1debinha, brazil — 1eugénie le sommer, 1rebecka b Lomqvist, Sweden — 1stina Blackstenius, Sweden — 1lauren James , England — 1Sophia Braun, Argentina — 1Romina Nunez, Argentina — 1Thembi Kgatlana, South Africa — 1Alanna Kennedy, Australia — 1Emily Van Egmond, Australia — 1Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria — 1Osinachi Ohale, Nigeria — 1Uchenna Kanu, Nigeria — 1Francisca Ramos Ribeiro, Nazareth Sousa, Portugal — 1Telma Raquel Velosa, Encarnaco, Portugal — 1Jill Roord, Netherlands — 1Katie McCabe, Ireland — 1Adriana Leon, Canada — 1Teresa Abilleira, Spain — 1Sarina Bolden, Philippines — 1Catalina Usme, Colombia, Brazil — 1 Stefanie Van der Gragt, Netherlands — 1 Hildah Magaia, South Africa — 1 Hikaru Naomoto — 1 Aoba Fujino, Japan — 1 Amalie Vangsgaard, Denmark — 1 Georgia Stanway, England — 1 Hildah Magaia, South AfricaRamona BachmannSwitzerland — 1Seraina Piubel, Switzerland — 1Esther Gonzalez, Spain — 1Aitana Bonmati, Spain — 1Hannah Wilkinson, New Zealand — 1Cristiana Girelli, Italy — 1Klara Buhl, Germany — 1Lea Schüller, Germany — 1

Coming into the tournament, the all-time leading scorer at the FIFA Women’s World Cup was Brazil’s Marta with 17 goals. She also holds the record for the most goal scored at any World Cup, men’s or women’s. The 37-year-old has the chance to increase her lead in Australia and New Zealand.xfriko

Christine Sinclair has scored the second-most goals at the Women’s World Cup among active players with 10. Sinclair, 40, has scored 190 goals for Canada in 322 caps, which is the all-time international record for men and women.

Tied for third on the active all-time scoring list are United States women’s national team stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe with nine goals each. If Rapinoe, Marta or Sinclair win the Golden Boot, they’ll be the oldest Golden Boot winners in men’s and women’s World Cup history. Rapinoe and Marta have both previously won the Golden Boot.

Other names to keep an eye on include Australia’s Sam Kerr, Norway’s Ada Hegerberg and the United States‘ Trinity Rodman. All three would be first-time winners of the award.

