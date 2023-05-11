Finland is the favorite for the World Cup, most bettors believe in Canada, according to the bookmakers, the Czechs have at least a place in the semi-finals

There are only hours left, the World Ice Hockey Championship starts in Finland and Latvia on Friday. The Czech national team will face Slovakia right away in the federal derby. This time, coach Jalonen will have to do without attacking ace David Pastrňák, but even so he declared an attack on the medals. In any case, in the eyes of bookmakers, the biggest favorites for gold are the Finns with odds of 3.3:1, who should be chased mainly by Canada (3.95:1) and Sweden (5.20:1). The Czech Republic, which is defending bronze, is currently the fourth biggest favorite with odds of 6.8:1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

