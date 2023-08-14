“This time the parents asked their children who to vote for”

The political analyst Eduardo Fidanza, director of Poliarquía Consultores, took stock of the surprising victory that Javier Milei obtained in the Paso 2023 elections.

Already since 2022, the analyst has been maintaining that Kirchnerism lost the “youth” sector. In this sense, he affirms that there is a growing anti-political sentiment in Argentina. “Young people from the upper middle class are leaving the country and those from the lower middle class are leaving democracy,” he warned.

In this turn, young people seem called to play a decisive role, driven by years of frustration and lack of future. That might be one of the reasons that explain the “Miilei phenomenon.”

Already last year, Fidanza had been reflecting data on the “worrying disconnection” of young people from politics, who anticipated the possibility that the crack would become something superior.

In that analysis, the slide from the center to the extremes was seen, mainly from the right. “The kids for liberation” who supported Cristina – Fidanza already said it in 2022 – are militants but from a statistical point of view “they do not exist”.

What Fidanza said after Javier Milei’s triumph in the Paso

“I do believe that if these data are confirmed, a phenomenon that is an international phenomenon that the academy characterizes as the new populist right came to Argentina. This happened in the United States with (Donald) Trump and it happened in Brazil; It didn’t happen in France but it was about to happen.”

“They are the ones who feel excluded from the system in the cases of large countries, they are the ones who, for example, in the United States feel excluded from globalization. I believe that here those who have voted like this feel excluded from nothing less than what the benefits should have been for them, ”he added in the PPT program. Precisely, that citizen expects from democracy: “Good education, good health, work, housing, infrastructure, and security.”

“This mass that has voted like this does not have that,” he said.

Point followed marked another phenomenon of the popular sectors.

”Then we have the medium and upper-middle sectors; and we have young people, I maintained throughout this campaign, seeing data that lower-middle-class kids are no longer interested in democracy and upper-middle-class kids want to leave the country if they don’t leave, so there’s like a flight of Young; but I add something that seems to me to be a hypothesis this time, as in other elections we have said: ‘young people ask their parents: ‘Who are you going to vote for’; Here it seems to me that it happened the other way around and the parents asked their children (who to vote for) ”, he indicated.

“You saw when we see the scene that minors assist the elderly in computing, it seems to me that those who attended, this is a phenomenon,” he said.

He said that if the trend of the Paso is confirmed, Milei not only proposes a political change, but also a cultural one.

“Miliei’s proposal is not only a political/economic proposal,” and added: “This cultural change has this premise that is shocking and that one does not know if those who went to vote for Milei today took it, but Milei said it: We are going to trust from now on that social and economic life is regulated by market prices above what state institutions can regulate, etcetera”.

