more than a million people traveled in Argentina

He extra long weekend totaled 1.3 million tourists who traveled throughout the country and recorded a total expenditure of $47,433 million in lodging, food, beverages, transportation, recreation, and shopping, according to a survey by the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (Came). .

From the SME entity they pointed out that in real terms “visitors spent, on average, 20.6% more than in 2018, the last time that the holiday for this national date gave rise to a tourist weekend.”

Compared to 2018, in 2023 51.7% more people mobilized, which “is partly explained because on that occasion the holiday was only 3 days, but also because of the incidence of Pre-Trip 4 and the U20 World Cup that is taking place in our country”, argued from the business entity.

To this, they pointed out that the presence of foreign tourists was added, especially in the provinces hosting the U-20 World Cup and in the City of Buenos Aires.

Finde XXL: province by province

Aerolíneas Argentinas transported 230 thousand passengers between Thursday and Sunday, with Salta, CórdobaIguazú, Mendoza, Bariloche, El Calafate and Ushuaia as the most chosen destinations.

The U-20 soccer world cup also mobilized thousands of national and international tourists to Santiago del Estero, San Juan, Mendoza and La Plata, which were venues for the matches.

By province, among those that registered the highest levels of occupancy on the weekend, in the province of Buenos Aires, the occupancy levels of the places available for the time reached 100% in Tandil, 85% in Mar del Plata, 65 % in Villa Gesell, 60% in Pinamar, 80% in San Clemente del Tuyú, 80% in Junín and 85% in Chascomús.

The City of Buenos Aires, for its part, registered the entry of 114,373 tourists who left an economic impact of $8,367 million, with an average occupancy rate of 77%.

Catamarca registered occupancy levels that averaged 80%; Córdoba, one between 60% and 80%, depending on the destination, with an intense tourist movement throughout the territory; and Entre Ríos, Jujuy and La Rioja with an average occupation of 90% each.

In addition, Mendoza had occupancy levels of 85%, with 92% in the metropolitan area; Misiones had an average occupation of 92% in the Iguazú Park; 15,000 tourists entered Neuquén with an estimated cost of $1,000 million.

San Juan had an average occupancy of 94% and in Salta accommodation reached a level of 95% in the district, while in Río Negro, Bariloche had almost full occupancy, according to the local Chamber of Tourism.

At real prices, total spending was 111.2% higher than in 2018, and the reason for the strong increase was “due to the growth in the number of people who moved, due to the higher average daily disbursement at real prices, given that people spend more on travel, and because there was one more holiday that made a difference?, they detailed.

In relation to the individual cost, tourists spent, on average, $11,978 per day, 20.6% more than in 2018 compared to real prices, and the average stay was 3 days, somewhat less than what usually happens on a weekend. long week of 4 days.

Likewise, the PreViaje program, in its fourth version, mobilized 224,000 tourists and generated $15,043 million in expenses this weekend alone, according to the CAME report.