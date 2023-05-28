Lose weight without giving up pasta: what are the recommended doses and for how many days a week

Pasta has a high calorie content, yet, if consumed in certain doses and for a certain number of days, it can also be eaten on a diet.

Among the symbols of Italian gastronomy, the pasta it is a real treat for the palate. Prepared in the thousand variations that only the Italian cuisine is able to offer, it represents a very active industrial sector in our country. We are referring above all to the dry one, which contains only semolina or durum wheat semolina unlike the fresh one which requires the addition of other ingredients. like eggs and vegetables.

For anyone who decides to go on a diet to lose extra pounds, one of the hardest sacrifices to make is certainly the one that involves avoiding pasta. Yes, because as much as it costs to admit it, it is undeniable that it is highly caloric. However, there is a clarification to be made: pasta is more harmful for those who lead a sedentary life, whatever the reason for making this choice. The good news is that even those who, for various reasons, are forced not to move much, can eat it without fear of gaining weight. Indeed, even if he is trying to lose weight!

Pasta and diet, an impossible combination? Not exactly. Here’s how to eat it even if you’re trying to lose weight

In view of its numerous calories and its high glycemic index, it’s clear that in a regime aimed at losing weight, for sedentary people, pasta is not the ideal food. But, be careful: only if you don’t follow certain rules! Even for those who do not perform any type of physical activity it is possible to enjoy it without too many problems and now we will explain how.

First, you need to establish a maximum of 3 times a week to consume a good plate of pasta and only once a day; in the evening it is strongly recommended to avoid it. We now come to the recommended doses and also to the type: in terms of quantity, 60-70 g are the limit never to be exceeded and, if you choose wholemeal or for diabetics, even better.

Others excellent trick to make pasta less ‘dangerous’ at the table, they are: