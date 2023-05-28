Lose weight while you sleep? It can be done but only with this natural elixir

There is a natural elixir that allows you to lose weight even while you sleep. Here’s what it is and how it works

Losing weight is a desire that many have, which is why we often try to get rid of the extra pounds by working on ourselves with a healthy diet and physical activity. Still, a discovery could change everything and help you lose weight without having to make excessive sacrifices.

In detail, there is a natural elixir which could be an infallible ally in your weight loss journey.

We are talking specifically about the oolong soil, a partially oxidized variety of tea, similar to green tea and black tea, that contains substances called polyphenols, which include catechins and flavonoids. From the research carried out on this type of tea, it has emerged that the polyphenols present in oolong tea could have effects on reducing body weight and increasing metabolism.

In fact, these polyphenols can contribute to fat burning by increasing the oxidation of fatty acids in the body. This type of tea could help regulate blood sugarand this can in turn affect appetite control and carbohydrate metabolism.

Oolong tea, what scientists have discovered

One study, in particular, carried out by the University of Tsukuba, Japan, asserts that oolong tea can help burn fat, regardless of diet and the type of physical exercise performed.

But what did the scientists discover? From what is learned, the researchers found that this tea has a kind effect termogenico, ie it increases the generation of heat in the body, burning fat. Basically, scientists have found that oolong tea appears to be more effective at burning fat than green tea, even though both types of tea have similar amounts of caffeine in them.

The research, tested on a group of volunteers, also revealed that the portion of the group who drank oolong tea for 15 days saw their fat breakdown increase by 20% compared to the group given a placebo.

And above all, that the effects of oolong soil continued even during sleep. According to scientists, drinking a cup of this tea could not only keep us awake all night (it contains caffeine, but according to research, it does not affect the quality of sleep), but it could also be a valid aid in burning more calories.

However, the study remains experimental and will have to finish to reach a certain and definitive conclusion. In fact, not all studies have found significant results regarding the benefits of this tea. The effects of oolong tea on fat burning can vary from person to person, and it cannot be considered as a standalone weight loss solution.

To achieve healthy weight loss, it is important to follow a balanced diet, regular exercise and an overall healthy lifestyle.