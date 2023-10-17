Moschino, Davide Renne is the new creative director

Listen to the audio version of the article

Davide Renne was named the new creative director of Moschino, the Aeffe group’s flagship brand, about six months after the exit of his predecessor, Jeremy Scott, who had led Moschino for 10 years.

«Good taste does not exist. It’s our taste, And we must be proud of it »: with this phrase from Franco Moschino Renne announced her appointment on his Instagram profile. Renne was Head of Women’s Design at Gucci (which also just announced the move of the style office to Milan, now led by Sabato De Sarno). Previously Renne, a graduate of Polimoda in Florence, had been creative director of Ruffo and had collaborated with Alessandro Dell’Acqua.

«In his new role Davide, who for the last two decades has led the women’s style office of Gucci, covering the role of Head Designer for Womenswear – will supervise the women’s, men’s and accessories collections of the Moschino line, reporting to Massimo Ferretti, President Executive of Aeffe Spa – we read in the press release from the Emilian group, which also has Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini in its portfolio -. Davide will officially take on the role of Creative Director of Moschino on November 1, 2023. He will debut with the Autumn/Winter 24-25 collection during Milan Fashion Week in February 2024.”

«Franco Moschino had nicknamed his studio ‘the games room’. It’s like this: what fashion – especially Italian fashion, and the Maison Moschino first and foremost – can achieve with his influence should always be done with a sense of play, of joy. A sense of discovery and experimentation – says Davide Renne -. I am deeply aware of the honor that Massimo Ferretti, an almost paternal gentleman towards me with his ability to listen and dialogue during our meetings, has allowed me to take the helm of the Maison founded by one of the great minds of fashion. So: thank you so much, Mr. Ferretti, for giving me the keys to his game room. I can’t wait to get started – we’ll have fun. Together”..

«We were all struck by Davide’s extremely sophisticated vision, by his awareness of the power of fashion to create a lively and poetic dialogue with the world around us, and by his profound understanding of Moschino’s heritage and our codes – he commented Massimo Ferretti, executive president of Aeffe SpA -. He is a brilliant designer, and a special human being: Franco said that bad manners are the only truly bad taste, and meeting Davide I was struck not only by his obvious talent but by his kindness, by his sensitivity. We are certain that he will play a fundamental role in shaping the future of Moschino, a global Maison with an Italian heart and a truly unique DNA in the luxury sector.”

