“The ticket should cost $350 to be viable”

The phrase corresponds to Pablo Yavkin: “They decree a strike and the Nation’s money appears at 11 at night to solve the problem, but for the AMBA and the rest of the country? we fuck The funds have to be provided by the Nation, it is the government of all or of the AMBA. It’s a scandal!” That’s how annoying he talked to journalists.

The response to Rosario came from the union itself: “I don’t understand why no politician from the interior of the country takes action, whether judicial or of some kind. Today the ticket should be at 350 pesos and Rosario or Córdoba keep it at 100. This has to stop. There should be less transport or fewer companies”, this is how Enrique Divo, an adviser to the UTA in Córdoba, responds in dialogue with Cadena 3.

The leader also accompanied the claims of the Rosario president and accompanies clarifying that “the mayor of Rosario is right, but he failed to explain in Buenos Aires and the interior they discuss in separate months. Neither Rodríguez Larreta nor Kiciloff sit at this table. Inside is another reality. The municipalities put money here ”, he remarks.

For Divo this is an eternal discussion, which doesn’t get anywhere. For the UTA advisor, the urban transport system should be changed, with new routes and even with a full rate. “It makes us angry and funny that we always have the same conversation. It is necessary to call for tenders again with specifications that companies can face. Today it is impossible to renew the fleets, none is in a position to face that ”, he affirms.

The discussion, according to Divo, should be to think about “what type of transport we can have, and not that it is the same everywhere. You have to make a readjustment ”, he claims.

For the legal adviser, the sunsidies are going to be removed. And cities must begin to think about “reformulating and thinking that all passenger systems coexist, be they taxis, remises, uber, and why not allow intercity buses to pick up people at stops.” For Divo “the only one that could provide the service and has the capacity is the State, as is the case of Tamse in Córdoba. But if there are no rates, you have to reformulate frequencies, fewer units, ”he asks.