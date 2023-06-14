Essmar will carry out maintenance at the El Roble treatment plant this Wednesday

Some sectors of Santa Marta will present low pressures, because the plant will operate at 50%

Given the recent rains that have occurred in the catchments of the rivers, the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar., with the aim of guaranteeing better water quality and service to the community, will carry out maintenance work on sand traps at the Gaira river intake on June 14 of this year and the Drinking Water Treatment Plant, PTAP El Roble.

These works will be held between 6:00 am and 4:00 pm and are intended to improve continuity and the pressures of drinking water, which is why, during the development of the day, the PTAP will operate at 50% of its production capacity and the following neighborhoods will present low pressures:

Quemada, Zarabanda, El Rodadero, Gaira, Tourist Corridor, La Paz, Vista Hermosa, Ayapel, Aeromar, Salguero and Cristo Rey.

You may be interested: More than 170 neighborhoods with low water pressure due to maintenance

Luis Guillermo Pérez also had the opportunity to interact directly with the community to learn first-hand about their experiences.