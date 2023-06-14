Intersolar Award 2023: These solar energy projects were awarded

On Tuesday, the Intersolar Award 2023 was presented in Munich as part of the Intersolar Europe trade fair. This award is intended to put innovative, forward-looking projects in the field of solar energy on the big stage. Three companies were honored by an international jury. The winners were projects from two Chinese companies – Huawei and Shenzhen Aiko Digital Energy Technology – and the German company Wavelabs Solar Metrology Systems.

“The award winners show that the solar industry is setting trends for the new energy world – from high-performance photovoltaic (PV) modules and highly efficient inverters to sustainable system solutions,” says Solar Promotion, the team behind the Intersolar Award 2023. The Intersolar Europe trade fair is Part of The smarter E Europe, Europe’s largest energy industry platform. In addition to Intersolar Europe, this includes three other trade fairs – ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe.

The winners of the Intersolar Award 2023

Huawei Technologies: SUN2000-330KTL

Huawei’s SUN2000-330KTL is a powerful and affordable string inverter for photovoltaic systems. The inverter is the heart of a solar power system. It converts the direct current from the solar modules into AC current that is customary in the grid and feeds this into the public power grid. At the same time, it controls and monitors the entire system. The transformerless inverter from Huawei promises a very high output of 330 kilowatts (kW) with compact dimensions and a European efficiency of 98.8 percent.

New solutions such as triple DC protection, which avoids typical problems in PV systems, are also part of the equipment, as is self-cleaning fan technology, which reduces errors and thus lowers maintenance costs. The new development is compatible with all common solar panels. The verdict of the jury: The intelligent and flexible inverter combines technologies based on artificial intelligence with modern, high-performance electronics – at a comparatively low price.

Shenzhen Aiko Digital Energy Technology: ABC-Module

The ABC modules from the Chinese company Aiko Solar combine N-type solar cells with passivating contacts and contacting via the rear. The result is one of the world‘s most powerful solar modules. The PV modules achieve an output of up to 610 watts with an efficiency of 23.6 percent – significantly more than most available panels.

The glass-backed modules have an outstanding temperature coefficient and a performance guarantee of 30 years. The jury praised the technical sophistication, the simple aesthetics and the silver-free metallization, which significantly reduces silver consumption and is therefore more environmentally friendly.

Wavelabs Solar Metrology Systems: SINUS-360 ADVANCED

Founded in Leipzig, Wavelabs is one of the world‘s largest manufacturers of LED-based light simulators for measuring solar cells. The SINUS-360 ADVANCED is intended to enable the precise and rapid characterization of PV cells in production, research and in the test environment. The 27 LED channels with a particularly homogeneous light field can be controlled individually and can reproduce the lighting conditions in almost all areas of the world with a stable spectrum.

The measuring device can be used to analyze high-efficiency cells. Users can use it to automate experiments, measurements and data collection. The modular design allows the combination of several analytical inspection methods such as electroluminescence or infrared measurements. The jury was particularly impressed by the LED light source, the real-time light spectrum monitoring and the added value along the entire supply chain.

