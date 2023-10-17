Home » Xi Jinping to Attend Opening Ceremony of Third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum and Deliver Keynote Speech
Xi Jinping to Attend Opening Ceremony of Third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum and Deliver Keynote Speech

Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend the opening ceremony of the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum and deliver a keynote speech. The summit forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing on October 18, 2023.

This significant event aims to strengthen international cooperation and promote the global development initiative known as the Belt and Road Initiative. The forum provides a platform for countries to discuss and enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges.

The attendance of Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony and his keynote speech is highly anticipated. As the leader of the world‘s second-largest economy, his presence underscores China‘s commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative and its desire to foster collaboration and partnerships with participating nations.

The forum will bring together leaders and representatives from various countries, international organizations, and business communities. It serves as a crucial opportunity for participants to exchange ideas, explore cooperation possibilities, and promote mutual understanding and trust.

In support of this momentous event, China Central Radio and Television and Xinhuanet will broadcast the opening ceremony live. This widespread coverage ensures that the speeches, discussions, and outcomes of the forum will reach a global audience.

The third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum holds great significance in advancing international cooperation and fostering global development. Through dialogue and collaboration, participating nations strive to create a more connected and prosperous world.

As Xi Jinping takes the stage at the opening ceremony, his keynote speech is expected to outline China‘s vision and priorities for future cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative. The forum provides a platform for countries to forge stronger partnerships, enhance connectivity, and promote inclusive and sustainable development.

The outcomes of the summit forum will contribute to the ongoing efforts in promoting economic integration, cultural exchange, and infrastructure development among participating nations. As the world faces various challenges, the forum serves as a testament to the importance of international cooperation in creating a more prosperous and interconnected future.

