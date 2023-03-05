The golden age of television series may be over now, but even in the oversupply there are still gems that deserve a little more attention. What does that have to do with four gentlemen from Innsbruck? Motionsick call their debut album the ‘first season of a musical series’, use serial narrative patterns for their songs and give the mix of grunge, alternative, punk and core additional depth. „The Inner Side“ is about a person whose inner demons lurk behind a mask of lies.

The proverbial spice lies in the brevity: Of the 14 tracks, including several interludes, only two exceed the four-minute mark. For the band, these almost ‘epic’ digressions work really well. Motionsick quickly build their musical identity on the quasi-opening “Empty Voice”. This is based on dark grunge and alternative concepts, which, however, are skilfully expanded or even alienated by pointed core power and semi-prog inserts. Again and again the inner demons try to fight their way to the surface; two souls live, alas, in the protagonist’s breast. The oppressive “Sisyphus” tries to free itself but keeps collapsing under its own weight – an exciting, skilfully unsettling tour de force.

But the numerous short, pointed episodes provide entertainment. In this way, “Parasite” ventures deeper into the abyss of one’s own restlessness. The build-up of tension is reminiscent of Deftones, the explosiveness wears stylish core clothes. “Slug” slowly rises out of the distortion, looking for ways to put its own pain and confusion into appropriate words. The following “The Shed” entertains with ominous melodies and a crisp finale. Also “Apnea” really takes off late, seems like a single oversized fanfare looking for a light at the end of the tunnel of inevitability.

Ultimately, this debut knows how to entertain, regardless of the consideration of narrative threads. If you ignore the concept, the result is an exciting, multi-layered musical mix with many a highlight, as haunting as it is anthemic, brute as it is seething. However, “The Inner Side” only grows beyond itself through its exciting, compact and at the same time stirring presentation. Motionsick deliver a gripping, entertaining debut that already gives hope for a similarly strong, intense second season.

