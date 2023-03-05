Tomorrow Sunday in different areas of Tandoor 5 The electric head will be closed on March

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 04. March (Sahar News.com)

According to a press note issued this evening by AE Department of Electrical Operations, Tandoor Nara Raghuveera Reddy, yesterday 5 March, on Sunday, in different areas of Tandoor town of Waqarabad district 30-9 Morning to evening 30-5 The electric head will remain completely closed till 10:00 p.m. Thus, at various places of Tandoor tomorrow, Sunday 8 The electric head will be off for hours.

According to the press note, in view of the ongoing road widening works at various places of Tandoor, the electric mains are being blocked due to the relocation and repair work of electric poles.

Electricity supply will remain off in these areas of Tandoor:-

Railway Station Area, Bus Stand Area, Shanti Nagar Colony, Kumhar Street, Khan Colony, Venkateswara Colony, Gola Cheru,

Murshid Dargah area, Indira Chowk to Shivaji Chowk, CCI Colony, Hamal Basti and Gutapur Road nearby areas,

Gandhinagar, Sitarampet, Brindavan Colony, Genghis Poorard, MPT Function Hall Area, Ganj, Ganj Corner,

Electricity supply will remain off in Old Tarkari Bazaar, Modern Tarkari Bazaar, Patel Garden and other areas.

Electricity supply will continue as normal in these areas:-

Ancient Tandoor, half area of ​​Shahipur, Royal Kanta, Hyderabad Road, Andraman Colony,

Rajeev Groha Colony, Inder Angar, Gundu Peran, Mecca Masjid, Mill Reddy Pally,

Electricity supply in Green City Colony will continue as normal.

A Department of Electrical Operations Nara Raghuveera Reddy has requested the public’s cooperation in this regard.

