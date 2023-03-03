Home Entertainment Motorcycles became a hobby, first time on stage… For me, this year was “youth”[Blog of Shota Inoue]
Hello!

Throwback to the rest of 2022 years.

The first big event was buying a motorcycle. I have more hobbies that I can immerse myself in, riding bikes with my friends, going to places I’ve never been to even by myself, and seeing a lot of scenery. Having a motorcycle has increased the number of moments when my heart moves.

The second thing is that it was my first time performing on stage. It’s rewarding to go through trial and error with the co-stars toward a single goal, even if you hit a wall. And live tension. raw reaction. Dopamine rushed out from the excitement that can only be experienced on stage.

There were many other things, but anyway, this year was youth.

Next year I want to try something new, like the bike I started this year.

And whether you’re happy or sad, enjoy living in the present.

Thank you for supporting Shota Inoue again this year.

