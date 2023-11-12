Mouth For War – Bleed Yourself

Currently, the metalcore primordial soup – significantly higher proportions of hardcore, plus little to no clear vocals – seems to be celebrating a small revival, and Mouth For War have what it takes to be at the forefront. The Colorado quintet has only existed since 2019 and has since released an album and an EP, accompanied by tours with Boundaries and Zao. MNRK Heavy took action and now offers the brutal, rousing mix the stage it deserves. „Bleed Yourself“ takes no prisoners.

With 13 songs in under 35 minutes, it’s immediately clear: the hits follow in a relaxed sequence. “Roses In Place Of Your Ashes” opens rough and unyielding, throws on the wrecking ball and takes a courageous approach. Trae Roberts destroys the action with increasing enthusiasm, the hardcore proximity is palpable at all times, and it takes less than a minute until the first breakdown. Uncomfortable, manic melodic approaches skilfully round it off. After that, “The Plight Of Those You Left Behind” increases the beat and hits wildly. It can sometimes be so easy, especially when Overcast greets you every now and then.

It continues in this pace, although “Saturate Me” is out of the ordinary because of its playing time of over four minutes. Here the US quintet shows what it can do, tightens an imaginary noose tighter and tighter, and even reveals hymn-melodic influences. This climax after about two and a half minutes gives hope for a golden future. All around there is hardcore, groove, breakdowns and metallic riffing in abundance, see and hear the title track “Bleed Yourself”, the biting “Under The Gun” or the massive “Taste Of Steel”.

Mouth For War certainly isn’t reinventing the core wheel, but they don’t have to. Your second model is packed to the brim with steam hammers that would have worked just fine 20 to 25 years ago. Somewhere between Hatebreed, early Eighteen Visions and the aforementioned Zao there is a real album of an album that captures the roots of the genre in an entertaining way and escalates it with growing enthusiasm. “Bleed Yourself” hurts and thrills – the perfect material for an oversized pit. These gentlemen are definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 27, 2023

Available via: MNRK Heavy (SPV)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mouthforwarco

