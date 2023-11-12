Park Jie-won, “Party leader Lee Jae-myeong must refrain from being a hard-core supporter and persuade non-partisan groups”

▲Former Director of the National Intelligence Service, Park Jie-won. (Newsis)

On the 12th, former National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won, who serves as an advisor to the Democratic Party of Korea, sent a message to party leader Lee Jae-myeong urging unity, saying, “We must directly persuade lawmakers and restrain hard-core supporters.”

Former Chairman Park posted this on his Facebook page and made this comment in an atmosphere where conflict between the pro-Myung (pro-Lee Jae-myung) faction and the nominated (non-Lee Jae-myung) faction within the Democratic Party is rekindling over nominations for next year’s general election.

He emphasized, “The greatest innovation of the Democratic Party is unity, and the Democratic Party must become a strong party that resists and fights against Yoon Seok-yeol’s dictatorial regime.”

At the same time, he said, “How much importance did DJ (former President Kim Dae-jung) place on each and every seat, and how much did he persuade each and every member of the National Assembly?” He added, “That is why he was able to achieve the first regime change with 79 seats and the re-creation of the regime with 115 seats.” “It was a success,” he explained.

However, former Director Park commented, “There is hope as the Democratic Party appears to be taking the path of unity in line with the founding of the Yeongnam New Party.”

He said, “Representative Lee Jae-myeong issued an order to refrain from watermelon terrorism,” and “Rep. Lee Won-wook, a member of the secret world, also responded ‘not at all’ when asked if he would join or leave the Yeongnam New Party, saying, ‘The Yeongnam New Party is a conservative party that is different from the supporters of the Democratic Party. “I answered ‘there is,’” he added.

Recently, rumors of ‘departure from the party in December’ have been emerging, especially among non-members of the Democratic Party.

As Representative Lee decided to directly lead the talent committee that will recruit talent for next year’s general election, dissatisfaction among non-members grew, and unless this pro-name-oriented decision-making structure and fandom politics swayed by hard-core supporters are reformed, the regular National Assembly will end. He is saying that he will decide his course of action in December.

Accordingly, Representative Lee also sent a warning to the radical actions of hard-core supporters. On the 9th, Representative Lee pointed out that hard-core party members went to Rep. Kim Jong-min’s district office and held a protest, saying, “How can such excessive actions help the Democratic Party?”

This is the first time that Representative Lee has criticized the so-called extreme actions of the so-called bastards.

