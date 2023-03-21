Original title: MUJI IDÉE 2023 spring rejuvenation, feel the colorful spring in layers

MUJI IDÉE launched the 2023 spring series, designed by Japanese designer Kentaro Tamai, with new colors to welcome the bright early spring, and to show multiple possibilities in layering. At the same time, this series continues MUJI IDÉE’s concept of environmental friendliness, using 30% recycled fabrics, making garments and then dyeing, reducing pollution and realizing resource recycling. It once again demonstrates MUJI’s brand concept of low-carbon environmental protection and advocating a simple and natural lifestyle.

Layered layering creates multiple possibilities

The MUJI IDÉE 2023 spring collection takes into account the temperature differences between regions and seasons, and deliberately uses linen, which can be worn all year round, as the main material. Linen has become a popular clothing fabric for consumers because of its fresher and breathable properties than cotton. Kentaro Tamai, a Japanese designer who prefers natural materials in the selection of clothing fabrics, is good at using simple and elegant lines and unfettered tailoring, and linen is also a very suitable material.

This time, Mr. Tamai Kentaro took “layered clothes” as the design theme: “As a linen material that can be worn all year round, consumers can experience the fun of layering with the changes of the seasons, and therefore adopt colorful colors with aesthetic feeling. “Take the wide-cut blouse with personalized folds as an example. The broken folds create a gentle temperament, and the combination with lace retains feminine characteristics and is a bit eccentric at the same time. The same piece of clothing has different personality collocations, which is the charm of layering and the essence of this “layered clothes”.

Color gradient unlocks colorful spring

The MUJI IDÉE 2023 spring collection not only takes care of the dressing habits of consumers in various regions, but also allows consumers to boldly express their individuality in the collision of clothing colors. Nine gradient colors show multiple charms, bright and energetic or graceful temperament, there is always a color that can echo. Or use different colors to match, such as calm blue gray and vigorous coral red. The bold and bright color scheme is full of vitality and individuality in the spring. In addition, a large number of design elements such as fine pleats, broken pleats, and lace run through the entire series, which brings the possibility of adapting to consumers of all ages. "We hope that sharing among family members can be realized, so that different Consumers of all ages can wear it." Environmentally friendly interpretation of the beauty of nature Over the years, MUJI has been loved by the public for its simple design concept and the original intention of adhering to simplicity and nature, and cherishing the earth's resources. The MUJI IDÉE 2023 spring collection still follows the design of resource recycling. In order to realize the recycling of resources, MUJI collects the leftover flax produced by tailoring. After repeated exploration and experimentation, 30% of it is developed into new yarn, which is dyed after being sewn into garments to reduce the waste of resources. At the same time, based on the concept of resource recycling, MUJI IDÉE 2023 spring series advocates the concept of clothing sharing among family members. See also Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, Virtual & Reality, Skill & Reality, Art & Life_Fabric_Clothing_Color [Collection of flax fibers produced by cutting] [Blending of flax fiber and cotton thread into new yarn] [Carefully sewn garments] Interpret the beauty of nature with new colors, and let the pure colors light up the bright spring. In the future, MUJI will continue to adhere to the concept of simplicity, nature, and just right, and participate with consumers in the actions of cherishing the earth's resources and maintaining recycling, so as to create a "good like this" life for consumers.

