During the show known to help obese people lose weight, Robert was unable to finish the course. Here because

Vite al Limite is a transmission now known all over the world, which offers help to patients suffering from a strong obesity, and guides them through a path to weight loss. Unfortunately, this is not an easy path, also because many people come from different backgrounds abuse, mistreatment, difficult childhoods. The psychological factor is added to the weight factor in many cases, and this makes the path towards weight loss harder.

Six people died during the broadcast. Among these, there is also Robert Buchel, a man who weighed when he arrived in the well-known TLC broadcast 382 kg about. Unfortunately, it wasn’t just a matter of weight, because his clinical picture was not good, but strongly compromised.

He did everything to save himself, he tried with great courage. Buchel had turned to Lives at the Limit because he absolutely wanted to take back his life. In fact, the man had met a woman with whom he had fallen madly in love and with whom he would have wanted to marry, after having completed the weight loss process guided by Dr. Now.

Robert: the drama along the way

When you really intend to achieve your goals, the commitment is really great. And so Robert, who wanted to take back the reins of his life, did. With great willpower, in fact, he had lost many kg. Specifically, during his run, Robert had managed to lose 154 kg and thus to reach a weight of 228. Of course, there was still a lot to go, the goal hadn’t yet been achieved so that the man could finally undergo the operation that would have made him insert a bypass gastric.

She was really struggling and trying to make the best of her purpose when life relentlessly got in the way of her plans. Unfortunately, the man fell victim to a sudden illness and, although the doctors had intervened in a timely manner to try to save him, there was nothing they could do.

Sadly, her dream of marrying the love of her life is shattered forever. This terrible news has also shaken the dottor Now, who would have liked to see him happy, complete his journey and marry the woman he loved. Unfortunately, life has taken a very unexpected turn.