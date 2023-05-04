MUSIK.MARKT: Modern sounds at Viennese markets – mica

Vienna (OTS) – How does Vienna sound in the 21st century? – On all four weekends in May, musicians perform at popular Viennese markets. beauchamp*geissler will kick things off at the Lerchenfelder farmer’s market with a live Electronica act. From jazz to indie pop or real-time sound creation on the modular synthesizer, everything is included. The MUSIK.MARKT 2023, presented by BASiS.KULTUR.WiEN. and market office (MA59), is all about modernity.

Art and cuisine in harmony

The MUSIC.MARKET has become a constant in the annual event calendar of many Viennese. In a relaxed atmosphere, young musicians present their latest productions every Friday and Saturday. In addition to listening together, the focus of the series of events is also on exchanging ideas. The Viennese markets are an essential part of cultural life in our city. As is well known, art and cuisine get along well and bring people together.

The curatorial team has put together a program with eight concerts from the more than 100 submissions to the open call. This year it will be jazzy and also electronic. There is Viennese pop, there is feminist rap, indie folk and indie pop. The concerts always start at 2:00 p.m. on Fridays and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays. The entire program of MUSIC.MARKET You will find here. Admission is free.

About BASiS.KULTUR.WIEN

BASIS.KULTUR.WIEN is the umbrella organization for over 300 member associations and supports activities by self-taught artists of all ages as well as projects of the rich Viennese art and culture scene. The focus of its own initiatives and networking activities is on decentralized cultural work and the provision of various art and cultural offers, curated and implemented independently or in collaboration, for all residents and visitors of Vienna.