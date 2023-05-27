Mystic Prophecy – Hellriot – Album Review

Mystic Prophecy – Hellriot

Origin: Deutschland

Release: 19.05.2023

Label: Rock of Angels Records

Duration: 41:39

Genre: Power Metal

Mystic Prophecy are a real institution. With solid reliability, a Power Metal roller is born every few years.

Hellriot is therefore already the twelfth album in the more than twenty years of band history. Despite the fact that the band crew has already renewed itself in many positions, the voice of Roberto Dimitri Liapakis for the connecting trademark. He is supported by Markus Pohl on the guitar, who has been on board since 2005.

Will album number twelve bring changes? No of course not! We get what the German Kraftmaschine stood for: eleven punchy tracks that oscillate between upscale and mid-tempo. Every listener and fan will immediately find themselves in the compositions.

Of course it stands with the theme song Hellriot right away the best track at the beginning. Produced quickly and powerfully, the song breaks its way into the daylight. As a metallic-diabolical uprising sounds, you can HERE listen

The second round

Despite the fact that the album is a bit rushing when you first listen to it, it’s a lot of fun because the energy is retained from the first to the last note. From the second run onwards, further highlights can then be identified. Unholy Hell stomps powerfully and has the definitive shout-along refrain for the live concert. With Paranoia there is a darkly grooving number that, alongside the keyboard sounds and the hauntingly presented title, quickly burns into your memory.

Other highlights are the fast and melodic Revenge And Fire and the mid-tempo monster Road To Babylon. who believes that Mystic Prophecy take off the Power Metal corset and try it with calmer tones, you’re wrong. Although there are times a quiet start as with Azraelbut the power and rhythm faction stomps us back to earth.

energy for the ear

With it Hellriot overall not too balled up, put Mystic Prophecy skilfully on melody lines, which mainly reach our ears via the vocal lines. In between there is a lot of good ear food, which is characterized by a high energy level and a crisp length of between three and four minutes.

Of course you notice that the Power Metal scheme of roaring rhythm, heavy riffs, reliable solo and the all-forming vocals is self-limiting. But Mystic Prophecy deliver reliably and there is HERE with Metal Attack another real Teutonic kick in the ass at the end.

Conclusion

Mystic Prophecy unleash a concentrated load of driving Power Metal on us for the twelfth time. The rough voice of Roberto Dimitri Liapakis is a comforting trademark. The production sounds fat, the recipe is tried and tested and yet make it Hellriot really fun thanks to good melodies. 8 / 10



Line Up

RD Liapakis – Gesang

Markus Pohl – guitar

Evan K – guitar

Joey Roxx – Bass

Hanno Kerstan – drums

Tracklist

01. Hellriot

02. Unholy Hell

03. Demons Of The Night

04. Metal Attack

05. Paranoia

06. Revenge And Fire

07. Rising With The Storm

08. Road To Babylon

09. Azrael

10. Cross The Line

11. World On Fire



