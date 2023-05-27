That’s how easy it is to make a summer drink!

Cool and delicious drinks are part of the warm spring and summer months and provide wonderful refreshment. Whether as a delicious cocktail or simply mixed with water – we love elderflower syrup and always have a bottle in the fridge. Of course you can buy it ready-made at the supermarket, but why would you do it when you could easily make it yourself? After all, homemade always tastes better, right? If you agree, then read on and make sure to save our super quick elderflower syrup recipe.

Quick elderflower syrup recipe

We can collect fresh elderflowers from May to July. So it’s the perfect time to try our elderflower recipe, right? It is a sweet, floral and super refreshing base for preparing delicious drinks, cocktails and creamy desserts. Get summer on the table and learn from us how easy it is to make elderflower syrup yourself.

Ingredients

1 lemon

1 Orange

20-25 elderflowers

1 kg Kristallzucker

1 liter of water

20 grams of citric acid

cheesecloth or a fine sieve

bottles for bottling

preparation

First, rinse the elderflowers thoroughly in cold water.

Cut the lemon and orange into thin slices.

Place the water, sugar, and citric acid in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes.

Put the elderflowers, lemon and orange slices in the pot and close it as tightly as possible.

Let the elderflower syrup steep at room temperature for 3 days, stirring occasionally.

Pour the syrup through cheesecloth or a fine sieve into another saucepan.

Boil the liquid again over medium heat and fill into bottles.

And voilà – the elderflower syrup recipe is that easy.

Here’s a little tip – to make the elderflower syrup sugar-free, leave out the sugar and use erythritol instead.

How to store elderflower syrup?

You already know how to make elderflower syrup yourself. So that your efforts are not in vain, you should also know how to store it optimally. It is best to keep the syrup in a cool and dark place – this way it will keep for a year without any problems. However, once you open the bottle, the syrup can spoil faster. Therefore, it would be better if you bottled it in several small bottles.

What to use elderflower syrup for

Trying our elderflower syrup recipe isn’t worth trying until you know what you could use it for. There are actually many uses for the syrup and we have a few great ideas for you.