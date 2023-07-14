Nadia Ferreira Shares First Glimpse of Her Son with Marc Anthony

Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira recently made a public appearance after giving birth, showing off a glimpse of her newborn child for the first time. In an interview conducted just a few months prior, Ferreira expressed her dedication to focusing on her son and enjoying this new phase of her life. Supported by her husband, renowned singer Marc Anthony, the former Miss Paraguay also shares her fashionable looks with her loyal followers on social media. Taking to Instagram, Ferreira greeted her followers in a casual outfit while seated in an armchair, but what caught everyone’s attention was the heartfelt video featuring her adorable baby boy. The video showcased the little one moving his legs enthusiastically while dressed in a romper with bear slippers. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the tender moment and showered Ferreira and her family with love and well wishes. As the model continues to embark on the joys of motherhood, followers eagerly await more glimpses into her journey.

