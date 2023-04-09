Home Entertainment “Naruto” “Top Ten Battle Scenes” voting results are released, Naruto vs. Sasuke only ranked second | Hypebeast
“Naruto” 20th anniversary official commemorative event “NARUTOP99” announced today the results of the “Top Ten (Animation) Battle Scenes” voting results. Sasuke”, “Rocke Lee VS Gaara” and other famous scenes came out on top.

“NARUTOP99” is an official commemorative event planned by Studio Pierrot. Its themes are quite diverse and interesting, including “Which character do you want to sit next to in the classroom?” Ninjutsu” and so on. The theme “Top Ten (Animation) Battle Scenes” announced today was also voted by fans all over the world. It took tens of thousands of people to participate in several months. The final result was published on the official YouTube channel of Studio Pierrot. Reminisce about these classic battle scenes.

“Naruto” animation “Top Ten Famous Battle Scenes”

  1. Sakura Haruno, Grandma Chiyo VS Scorpion (“Kazekage Recapture Chapter”)
  2. Uzumaki Naruto VS Uchiha Sasuke (“Naruto and Sasuke”)
  3. Locke Lee VS Gaara (“Chunin Trial Compilation”)
  4. Kakashi VS Obito (“Ninja World War”)
  5. Sudan VS Baeun (“Two Messiah Chapter”)
  6. Sasuke Uchiha VS Weasel Uchiha (“The Chapter of Prophecy and Revenge”)
  7. Kay VS Uchiha Madara (“Infinite Moon Story・Moving Chapter”)
  8. Namifusuimon VS Masked Man
  9. Ningji Hinata VS Kidomaru (“サスケ Recapture Edition”)
  10. Uchiha Sasuke VS Jidatsuro (“Prophecy of the Teacher and Chapter of Revenge”)
