“Naruto” 20th anniversary official commemorative event “NARUTOP99” announced today the results of the “Top Ten (Animation) Battle Scenes” voting results. Sasuke”, “Rocke Lee VS Gaara” and other famous scenes came out on top.

“NARUTOP99” is an official commemorative event planned by Studio Pierrot. Its themes are quite diverse and interesting, including “Which character do you want to sit next to in the classroom?” Ninjutsu” and so on. The theme “Top Ten (Animation) Battle Scenes” announced today was also voted by fans all over the world. It took tens of thousands of people to participate in several months. The final result was published on the official YouTube channel of Studio Pierrot. Reminisce about these classic battle scenes.

“Naruto” animation “Top Ten Famous Battle Scenes”