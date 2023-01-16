Original title: NCT DREAM’s 2022 album sales will exceed 5.61 million copies!Winter album “Candy” breaks through 2 million copies

Sohu Korea Entertainment News NCT DREAM’s album sales in 2022 exceeded 5.61 million copies, and its popularity is hot.

NCT DREAM created a boom in the first half of last year with the full-length 2nd album “Glitch Mode” released in March and the follow-up album “Beatbox” released in May, and swept the music industry with the winter album “Candy” in December, marking the beginning of 2022 activities. period. The cumulative sales of albums released in 2022 reached more than 5,616,000 copies (based on January 15), making people feel the overwhelming power of the “Record King”.

Previously, NCT DREAM’s 2nd regular album “Glitch Mode” released on March 28 last year sold more than 2.095 million copies, and its follow-up album “Beatbox” released on May 30 sold more than 1.517 million copies. The sales volume has reached more than 3.612 million copies, and it has been awarded the “Triple Million Seller” twice in a row, setting a new record for its highest sales volume, confirming the unimpeded growth momentum.

NCT DREAM’s winter album “Candy” released on December 19 last year set a sales record of more than 2 million 4,600 copies, and achieved a rare high value of more than 2 million copies with the winter special album.

In addition, NCT DREAM not only made an album last year, but also achieved dazzling results in the music source charts. With its unique cool new song “Candy”, it captured the hearts of the public, and was listed on major Korean music sources such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, and VIBE. The chart won the first place. The title song “Glitch Mode” of the regular 2nd album is strongly addictive, and the title song “Beatbox” of the follow-up album is ranked at the top of the main music source list with its energetic charm, confirming the Strong sound source power.

NCT DREAM held its second solo concert in September 2022 at the Olympic Stadium in Jamsil Stadium, Seoul, Korea’s largest performance venue. Ticket strength and brilliant growth.

