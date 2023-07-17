Home » NCT Faces Contract Renewal Issues: Will They Break the ‘Seven-Year Curse’?
Entertainment

NCT Faces Contract Renewal Issues: Will They Break the ‘Seven-Year Curse’?

by admin

NCT, a popular boy group under SM Entertainment, faces contract renewal issues, sparking concerns among fans and the industry. The group, known for its numerous members and sub-units, is said to be facing the infamous “seven-year curse” as their contracts near expiration.

Korean media outlet 헤럴드경제 exclusively reported on the situation, drawing parallels to the ongoing contract renewal issue between YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK member Lisa. With both NCT and BLACKPINK debuting in the same year, some are worried that NCT might also face difficulties in renewing their contracts.

However, a representative from SM Entertainment has come forward to clarify the situation. According to the spokesperson, NCT has taken various factors into consideration when signing their contracts, including enlistment and overseas activities. As a result, the contract period was set to be longer than usual. While each member’s contract expiration date may differ, there is no contract expiration for any member this year. All members are expected to have their contracts expire after next year.

NCT made their debut on April 9, 2016, with the subunit NCT U. Since then, the group has expanded to include subunits such as NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, NCT DOJAEJUNG, and NCT TOKYO (to be determined). The group continues to release music and captivate fans worldwide.

In related news, the subunit NCT DREAM will be releasing the music video for their new song today at 6 pm. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release and are excited to see what NCT has in store for them.

See also  What are the consequences of the marriage between the zodiac rat and the zodiac horse?

As the industry eagerly awaits updates on contract negotiations, NCT fans can rest assured that their favorite group will continue to make music and deliver amazing performances for the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information from various sources and should be treated as speculation until official announcements are made.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

DÅÅTH – Release MORBID ANGEL cover song

Influencer Haley He Passes Away After Battle with...

Maona Monte-Carlo: Reviving the Glamour of the French...

Thunder Horse – After The Fall

In the sign of the giant fighting against...

Slippers and Mules: The Hottest Shoe Trends of...

Envy Of None – That Was Then, This...

The House of the Famous: Bárbara Torres Expelled...

White Mountaineering Unveils the 2023 Spring and Summer...

Jo Malone London Presents Immersive Exhibition Space for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy