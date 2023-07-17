NCT Faces Contract Renewal Issues: Will They Break the ‘Seven-Year Curse’?

NCT, a popular boy group under SM Entertainment, faces contract renewal issues, sparking concerns among fans and the industry. The group, known for its numerous members and sub-units, is said to be facing the infamous “seven-year curse” as their contracts near expiration.

Korean media outlet 헤럴드경제 exclusively reported on the situation, drawing parallels to the ongoing contract renewal issue between YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK member Lisa. With both NCT and BLACKPINK debuting in the same year, some are worried that NCT might also face difficulties in renewing their contracts.

However, a representative from SM Entertainment has come forward to clarify the situation. According to the spokesperson, NCT has taken various factors into consideration when signing their contracts, including enlistment and overseas activities. As a result, the contract period was set to be longer than usual. While each member’s contract expiration date may differ, there is no contract expiration for any member this year. All members are expected to have their contracts expire after next year.

NCT made their debut on April 9, 2016, with the subunit NCT U. Since then, the group has expanded to include subunits such as NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, NCT DOJAEJUNG, and NCT TOKYO (to be determined). The group continues to release music and captivate fans worldwide.

In related news, the subunit NCT DREAM will be releasing the music video for their new song today at 6 pm. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release and are excited to see what NCT has in store for them.

As the industry eagerly awaits updates on contract negotiations, NCT fans can rest assured that their favorite group will continue to make music and deliver amazing performances for the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information from various sources and should be treated as speculation until official announcements are made.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network. All Rights Reserved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

