Marvel's "Hulk" released a new trailer for the superhero transformation process announced

1905 Movie NewsOn August 15, Marvel released a new trailer, and the process of the protagonist’s transformation into a female Hulk was displayed in a large space.

Marvel’s “She-Hulk” trailer screenshot

“Hulk” tells the origin of the character, like almost all Marvel superheroes, after an accident, an ordinary human has superpowers. Hulk Bruce Banner’s cousin has superpowers after receiving his blood transfusion after a serious injury.

It can be seen in the trailer that after the transformation, Tatiana Maslani's skin color turned green. Not only was her stature taller, her strength also increased a lot, and she also interacted a lot with the Hulk. It is reported that "Hulk" will be launched on August 17.

