Xbox Live Gold to be Rebranded as Xbox Game Pass Core: What to Expect

Title: Microsoft Introduces Xbox Game Pass Core, Merging Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass

Subtitle: Games with Gold to be put on hold as part of the transition

Date: [Current Date]

In recent news, it appears that Microsoft is set to revolutionize its gaming services by merging Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass into a new subscription tier called Xbox Game Pass Core. While rumors have circulated for some time, an accidental article published by Windows Central has provided additional information about this upcoming change. According to the article, Xbox Live Gold will be transformed into Xbox Game Pass Core on September 1st, bringing along a host of exciting features and a comprehensive game library.

Xbox Game Pass Core is not just a mere name change; it will offer subscribers access to a curated selection of games available in higher tiers of Game Pass. Initially, the new subscription will grant users over 25 titles to choose from, including popular games like “Among Us,” “Dishonored 2,” “Doom Eternal,” “Fallout 4,” and “Forza Horizon 4,” among many others.

One significant alteration resulting from this transition is that Games with Gold, which provided free games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, will be temporarily put on hold within Xbox Game Pass Core. However, any games previously acquired through Games with Gold will still be accessible as long as the subscriber maintains their Xbox Game Pass Core membership.

Notably, Xbox Live Gold members will automatically be converted to the new Core subscription tier, ensuring a smooth transition for existing users. Moreover, the pricing structure is expected to remain the same, providing an excellent value for gamers. It is important to note that the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription will be required for multiplayer games that are not free-to-play.

While Microsoft has not yet officially confirmed these rumors, it is anticipated that further details will be shared soon. This announcement aligns with recent speculation surrounding the Activision Blizzard acquisition, as Microsoft may aim to diversify the news cycle within the gaming industry.

To gauge public opinion on the matter, Microsoft has encouraged gamers to share their thoughts on the name change to Xbox Game Pass Core. Feedback from the Xbox community will likely play a role in shaping the future of the subscription service.

As we await the official confirmation from Microsoft, gamers and industry enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the integration of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass into a unified and streamlined gaming experience. Stay tuned for more updates and details as they emerge.

How does Xbox Game Pass Core sound to you? Let us know in the comments below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

