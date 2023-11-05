Europe 2023: NECK DEEP, STATIC DRESS @ Arena, Wien (22.01.2023)

It was the first really cold Saturday evening of the year, but things were heating up in the arena. The large hall of the arena was already half full, it was getting dark and there was a brief calm before the storm when STATIC DRESS came on stage.

The feedback from the guitars echoed from the speakers and four old tube screens flickered on the stage, and with a scream from singer Olli Appleyard the band stormed the stage. All four wore a stylish black and white look, and guitarist Contrast also wore a black mask, which was a bit reminiscent of Wes Borland’s legendary style.

The first mosh pit of the evening broke out, the intensity was noticeable and Olli called the audience to the stage and really heated up the crowd. The mighty guitars boomed from the speakers and Sam Ogden’s double bass hit the accelerator. In between, the show was accompanied by noise and disturbances. Once again the band started with a big drop and it was metalcore at its finest – screams, growls and hard guitars, accompanied by a hammering bass and raging double bass drums – everything your heart desired.

Finally it was time for NECK DEEP. By now the arena was also full and the crowd had been waiting, the lights went out and people were cheering. The boys from Wales started with “Sonderland” and a cozy mosh pit started. Of course, the audience sang along and Matt West twirled energetically around the stage with his signature move.

High school pop punk at its finest! It continued with “Lowlife” and the whole audience shook along vigorously. Ben jumped up and down on the stage with his microphone and really heated up the audience. The crowd loved it! Suddenly silence… Ben’s gaze went crazy… he raised his hand and the iconic words of Mola Ram (Indiana Jones) could be heard over the loudspeaker. “Kali Ma”!!!! Likewise, the audience raised their hands convulsively, the instruments began, and the crowd jumped up and down.

Without a break we continued with “Citizen Of Earth” and the next mosh pit opened. Of course, anyone who wasn’t in the pit sang and danced hard outside. It was the recipe for success of NECK DEEP’ Generic Pop Punk, as they claim, but just beyond awesome. The hands came up and waved from left to right as it transitioned into the next song, “STFU.”

Ben asked the short question: „Any body heartbroken?” and what followed was clear to everyone. “Heart Break Of The Century” played and Matt spun around wildly again. Ben also took a small sip of tea – British after all 🙂 and the band announced a new album for January and with a smooth transition we continued with “It Won’t Be Like This Forever”, a brand new song, but that The audience sang along again right from the start and that also animated the crowd surfers, even though there were significantly fewer than at the last concert in 2022.

The last song was announced with “December” and the band got everyone clapping again, but don’t worry, of course there was an encore. The band jumped back on stage and belted out “Motion Sickness.” Of course there was no stopping it. It was still possible to mosh once, there was definitely still so much energy in the room. The band rocked out and clearly had fun on stage. Ben said a big thank you to everyone – crew, arena and STATIC DRESS, and the sweating fans and finally the evening ended with “In Bloom”.

Setlist NECK DEEP:

Special country

Lowlife

Kali Ma

Citizens Of Earth

Can’t Kick Up the Roots

What Did You Expect?

STFU

Heartbreak of the Century

Take Me With You

Smooth Seas Don’t Make Good Sailors

It Won’t Be Like This Forever

She’s A God

A Part Of Me

December (Again)

–

Motion Sickness

Gold Steps

In Bloom

When a brilliant pop punk band meets a motivated, good-humoured audience, a great concert happens.

Band-Links:

