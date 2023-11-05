Home » Tank, Kalachi: Terrorists attack 2 police posts, 2 officials injured
Sunday, November 5, 2023, 10:32 PM National

Dera Ismail Khan: Terrorists attacked 2 different police posts, 2 police officers were injured. According to the details, police constable Waheed Gul was injured in the attack by unknown miscreants on police post Gul Imam in Tank. Meanwhile, terrorists also attacked police check post Rohri in Dera Ismail Khan, in the limits of Kalachi police station, in which constable Mirsalem was injured. According to the police, the terrorists escaped in the retaliatory action of the jawans of the police post.
On the other hand, 2 brothers were killed and the father and mother were injured and shifted to the hospital as a result of an explosives explosion in Kotka Noor Khan Vargari area of ​​Lucky Marwat. According to private TV, police officials said that as a result of the explosion in Lucky Marwat, 2 brothers died, father and mother were injured and were shifted to a nearby hospital. A 5-year-old child is also included in the dead. Police officials said that the victims were working in the field when the underground explosives exploded. Due to which two sons of the same family have been martyred and the condition of the mother and father is deplorable. However, the nature of the explosion has not yet been ascertained.

