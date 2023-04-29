Home » NECRONOMICON – Constant To Death
Entertainment

NECRONOMICON – Constant To Death

by admin
NECRONOMICON – Constant To Death

NECRONOMICON
Constant To Death
(Thrash Metal)

Label: The Port Records
Format: (LP)

Release: 28.04.2023

Anyone who was afraid a good two years ago that the veterans of NECRONOMICON are getting serious with their album “The Final Chapter”, who can be all cleared, because the German old-school thrashers are already in the starting blocks with “Constant To Death”. And one can say that Freddy, who has been able to keep his troupe together for the fourth year, delivers a lot here again.

Old-School Thrash Metal with a timeless attitude and a fat drive, the guys from Lörrach once again blast us in the face. Freddy is roaring as ever, the guitars are roasting and everything else is being choked out of the axes. There leave angry and promising SLAYER greet (“Constant To Death”), because pissed squint OVERKILL around the corner (“The Liar”) or Gerre raises his TANKARD in high-speed manner (“Children Cry Alone”) and yet NECRONOMICON still have their very own charm.

With a lot of wit and just as much tradition, the gentlemen shoot a good dozen thrash bullets in our faces, so that one wonders once again why the troupe haven’t become at least as damn famous as their colleagues from the Ruhr area. But what isn’t can still happen in the old days of the band, which was founded in 1984. The band definitely doesn’t lack talent in terms of songwriting, joy of playing and technique.

In addition, NECRONOMICON do not shy away from subtle influences from Heavy and Power Metal and also let a pinch of Punk flow into their playing. I even like the fact that they make no secret of certain influences, since they skillfully mix them with their own charm anyway. So there is also one or the other catchy tune and sing-along part between the high-speed bangers, thrash clubs and targeted rage attacks. “Bloodrush” then takes the tempo down a bit again, increasing the intensity for it, with “The Blood Runs Red” the listener is rhythmically hypnotized and in “Poerty Show” they combine atmospheric-clean guitars with galloping rhythms and lots of dynamics. And everything effortlessly unscrews heads!

See also  "PUBG Mobile" will be linked with "Dragon Ball" in 2023 - Mobile Games - cnBeta.COM

If you like Thrash from Germany, you definitely can’t ignore NECROMONICON. The troupe seems fresher, more well-rehearsed and hungrier than on the strong predecessor mentioned and was able to broaden his horizons a bit again. A Thrash Metal album that hopefully gets the attention it deserves, offering everything the genre fan could desire and then some!

Tracklist „Constant To Death“:

1. Constant To Death
2. They Lie
3. Redemption
4. Stored in Blood
5. The Guilty Shepherd
6. A Voice For The Voiceless
7. Black Rain
8. Children Cry Alone
9. Bloodrush
10. Down From Above
11. The Blood Runs Red
Total playing time: 42:08

Band-Links:
necronomicon constant to death
necronomicon constant to death
NECRONOMICON – Constant To Death
LineUp:
Volker “Freddy” Fredrich (Vocals, Guitars)
Marco Lohrenz (Bass)
Glen Shannon (Guitars)
Rik Charron (Drums)
8
Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “NECRONOMICON – Constant To Death”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Necronomicon_Constant-To-Death.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “8”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Maxomer”
}
}}

The post NECRONOMICON – Constant To Death appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Attractive Chaos – The Fire Between Us –...

Walk into CASETiFY “Imagination Everyday” Art Exhibition·Shanghai |...

Monopoly fights over the mermaid statue on the...

THE RITE | THE WALTZ – mica

A glance at the hypocrite’s mouth often hangs...

The new drama “Time is just right” starts...

Medevil – Mirror in the Darkness – Album...

Balenciaga’s latest 520 festival limited series officially debut...

“THE BASS IS A BUDDY” – BILLY ROISZ...

Gucci held Gucci Cosmos “Universal Gucci” Collection Exhibition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy