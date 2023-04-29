NECRONOMICON

Constant To Death

(Thrash Metal) Label: The Port Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 28.04.2023

Anyone who was afraid a good two years ago that the veterans of NECRONOMICON are getting serious with their album “The Final Chapter”, who can be all cleared, because the German old-school thrashers are already in the starting blocks with “Constant To Death”. And one can say that Freddy, who has been able to keep his troupe together for the fourth year, delivers a lot here again.

Old-School Thrash Metal with a timeless attitude and a fat drive, the guys from Lörrach once again blast us in the face. Freddy is roaring as ever, the guitars are roasting and everything else is being choked out of the axes. There leave angry and promising SLAYER greet (“Constant To Death”), because pissed squint OVERKILL around the corner (“The Liar”) or Gerre raises his TANKARD in high-speed manner (“Children Cry Alone”) and yet NECRONOMICON still have their very own charm.

With a lot of wit and just as much tradition, the gentlemen shoot a good dozen thrash bullets in our faces, so that one wonders once again why the troupe haven’t become at least as damn famous as their colleagues from the Ruhr area. But what isn’t can still happen in the old days of the band, which was founded in 1984. The band definitely doesn’t lack talent in terms of songwriting, joy of playing and technique.

In addition, NECRONOMICON do not shy away from subtle influences from Heavy and Power Metal and also let a pinch of Punk flow into their playing. I even like the fact that they make no secret of certain influences, since they skillfully mix them with their own charm anyway. So there is also one or the other catchy tune and sing-along part between the high-speed bangers, thrash clubs and targeted rage attacks. “Bloodrush” then takes the tempo down a bit again, increasing the intensity for it, with “The Blood Runs Red” the listener is rhythmically hypnotized and in “Poerty Show” they combine atmospheric-clean guitars with galloping rhythms and lots of dynamics. And everything effortlessly unscrews heads!

If you like Thrash from Germany, you definitely can’t ignore NECROMONICON. The troupe seems fresher, more well-rehearsed and hungrier than on the strong predecessor mentioned and was able to broaden his horizons a bit again. A Thrash Metal album that hopefully gets the attention it deserves, offering everything the genre fan could desire and then some!

Tracklist „Constant To Death“:

1. Constant To Death

2. They Lie

3. Redemption

4. Stored in Blood

5. The Guilty Shepherd

6. A Voice For The Voiceless

7. Black Rain

8. Children Cry Alone

9. Bloodrush

10. Down From Above

11. The Blood Runs Red

Total playing time: 42:08