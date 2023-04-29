More than a thousand families benefit with street improvements in Sonsonate

A total of 1,100 families benefited from the construction of streets and roads in the municipality of Sonsonate, which were built with machinery from the mayor’s office and worked by teams from the municipality and the support of neighbors.

«I think it is a very nice project because this was very ruined. Here you couldn’t even walk, cross the street in the winter (…) The street looked like it was a river and some holes that you couldn’t cross”, commented one of the beneficiaries.

The “Sonsonate Construye, Calles y Caminos” project seeks to improve and maintain transit routes in good condition for the benefit of the inhabitants of the area. In addition to repairing the road arteries for the quality of life of families in the area.